Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) will face the San Francisco Dons (6-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|127th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|65.6
|331st
|17th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|244th
|143rd
|34.2
|Rebounds
|29.6
|317th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|318th
|123rd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|276th
|45th
|16.6
|Assists
|13.7
|154th
|249th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|14.3
|332nd
