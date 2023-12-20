Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-16.5)
|136.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-16.5)
|136.5
|-2800
|+1160
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Lumberjacks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- San Francisco is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- Dons games have gone over the point total just once this season.
