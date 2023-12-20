How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (8-4) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
- Northern Arizona has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dons sit at 139th.
- The Lumberjacks score an average of 67.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.6 the Dons give up.
- Northern Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (75.8).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 76-74
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
