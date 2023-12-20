The San Francisco Dons (8-4) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Northern Arizona has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dons sit at 139th.

The Lumberjacks score an average of 67.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.6 the Dons give up.

Northern Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (75.8).

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule