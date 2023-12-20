Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Wednesday? Keep reading to find a complete injury report for every squad, and discover who will suit up and hit the hardwood.

Today's NBA Injury Report

76ers vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Robert Covington, SF: Questionable (Illness), Marcus Morris, PF: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Magic vs. Heat Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSFL and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Kyle Lowry, PG: Questionable (Soreness), Kevin Love, PF: Out (Illness), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Calf)

Pacers vs. Hornets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSIN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Questionable (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee), Myles Turner, C: Questionable (Hamstring)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), Gordon Hayward, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOH and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), Omer Yurtseven, C: Out (Illness), Keyonte George, SG: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on YES and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back)

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims, C: Questionable (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Nuggets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on TSN and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel)

Bulls vs. Lakers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Calf), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Gabe Vincent, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Questionable (Illness), Jae'Sean Tate, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG: Questionable (Ankle), AJ Griffin, SF: Questionable (Personal)

Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSW and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively, C: Out (Ankle)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip), Paul George, SF: Questionable (Illness), Nah'Shon Hyland, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Kings vs. Celtics Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf), Luke Kornet, C: Out (Adductor)

