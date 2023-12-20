Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County Today - December 20
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Navajo County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snowflake High School at Tuba City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 20
- Location: Tuba City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johns High School at Pinon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 20
- Location: Pinon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
