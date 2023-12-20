The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) are big, 15.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -15.5 145.5

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points four times.

Grand Canyon's contests this year have an average point total of 147.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Antelopes have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Grand Canyon has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Antelopes have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Grand Canyon, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 4 57.1% 80.1 151.8 67.8 139.3 144.8 Sam Houston 5 45.5% 71.7 151.8 71.5 139.3 138.6

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

The Antelopes score 8.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Bearkats give up (71.5).

Grand Canyon is 4-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-2-0 2-0 3-4-0 Sam Houston 5-6-0 0-0 7-4-0

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Sam Houston 14-4 Home Record 12-1 5-5 Away Record 11-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

