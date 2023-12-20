The Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames give up (72.2).
  • Grand Canyon is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.
  • Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The 62.3 points per game the Flames average are 7.4 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.9).
  • Liberty has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.
  • The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames concede.

Grand Canyon Leaders

  • Trinity San Antonio: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Tiarra Brown: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)
  • Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%
  • Shay Fano: 7.1 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Arlington W 77-48 College Park Center
12/8/2023 @ Arizona State W 66-59 Desert Financial Arena
12/17/2023 @ Idaho W 65-63 ICCU Arena
12/20/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/27/2023 Arizona Christian - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.