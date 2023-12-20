The Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames give up (72.2).

Grand Canyon is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.

Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.

The 62.3 points per game the Flames average are 7.4 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.9).

Liberty has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.

The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.

The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames concede.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Tiarra Brown: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG% Shay Fano: 7.1 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

