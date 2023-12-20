How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames give up (72.2).
- Grand Canyon is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.
- Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.
- The 62.3 points per game the Flames average are 7.4 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.9).
- Liberty has a 3-6 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
- Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.
- The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames concede.
Grand Canyon Leaders
- Trinity San Antonio: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Tiarra Brown: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)
- Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%
- Shay Fano: 7.1 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 77-48
|College Park Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 66-59
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 65-63
|ICCU Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/27/2023
|Arizona Christian
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
