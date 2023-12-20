The Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) will face the Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.6 BLK Emma Hess: 12.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Asia Boone: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordan Hodges: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

