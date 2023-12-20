The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-15.5) 145.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-15.5) 145.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Sam Houston has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of seven Bearkats games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.