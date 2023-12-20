How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, the Antelopes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Grand Canyon shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bearkats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Antelopes sit at 52nd.
- The 80.1 points per game the Antelopes put up are 8.6 more points than the Bearkats give up (71.5).
- Grand Canyon has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Grand Canyon fared better in home games last season, posting 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game on the road.
- At home, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Grand Canyon performed better when playing at home last year, making 9.7 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|W 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|W 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|W 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
