How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 208th.
- The Blue Devils record 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).
- Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
- The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow.
- Baylor is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
- The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (71.1).
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer trifectas away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) too.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
