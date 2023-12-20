Big East opponents meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
  • The Bluejays score 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
  • When Creighton scores more than 64.7 points, it is 9-0.

Villanova Stats Insights

  • Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.
  • The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.
  • When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.
  • Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Villanova scored 70.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.6.
  • At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

