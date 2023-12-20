Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with six games involving teams from the AAC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls 5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones 3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!