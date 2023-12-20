The Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Arizona vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 21.7 more points per game (82.2) than the Wildcats allow (60.5).

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Gonzaga is 11-2.

Arizona has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.2 points.

The 72.9 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.3 more points than the Bulldogs give up (68.6).

Arizona is 6-1 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 72.9 points, it is 9-0.

The Wildcats are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (45.1%).

The Bulldogs make 47.9% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Esmery Martinez: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 65.2 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 65.2 FG% Helena Pueyo: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sali Kourouma: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Arizona Schedule