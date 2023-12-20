The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-5) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 65.5 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

Fresno State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Arizona State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 6.5 more points per game (66.6) than the Bulldogs allow (60.1).

When Arizona State scores more than 60.1 points, it is 7-1.

Fresno State has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Sun Devils are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.5%).

The Bulldogs make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 2.3% more than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

13.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kadidia Toure: 8.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 44.4 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Journey Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%

