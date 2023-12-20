The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

