The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-4.5) 137.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-3.5) 136.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Arizona State, based on its national championship odds (+35000), ranks significantly higher (70th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (119th).

The Sun Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +35000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

