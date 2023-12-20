The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 274th.
  • The Sun Devils average just 4.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).
  • Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
  • The Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • Arizona State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego L 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU L 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.