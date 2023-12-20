How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 274th.
- The Sun Devils average just 4.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).
- Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
- The Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- Arizona State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|W 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 89-84
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|L 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
