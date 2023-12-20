The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 274th.

The Sun Devils average just 4.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).

Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

The Sun Devils conceded 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

Arizona State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule