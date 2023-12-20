Wednesday's game between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) and Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) going head to head at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Arizona State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-3.0)

Northwestern (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Arizona State has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Northwestern is 4-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Sun Devils are 4-6-0 and the Wildcats are 5-5-0.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 69.0 points per game (296th in college basketball) and allowing 70.0 (158th in college basketball).

Arizona State averages 35.8 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball) while conceding 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.1 boards per game.

Arizona State makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc (303rd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Sun Devils' 85.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 331st in college basketball, and the 86.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 91st in college basketball.

Arizona State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball action), 2.7 fewer than the 14.1 it forces on average (69th in college basketball).

