Wednesday's game between the No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2) and the Arizona Wildcats (8-3) at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with Gonzaga taking home the win. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 91-52 win against Arizona State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Arizona vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Arizona vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, Arizona 67

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 97-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-52 win on November 20 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

The Wildcats have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 97) on November 20

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 114) on December 17

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 121) on November 10

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 138) on November 6

90-67 over Memphis (No. 144) on November 18

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Esmery Martinez: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 65.2 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 65.2 FG% Helena Pueyo: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sali Kourouma: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per outing (111th in college basketball).

