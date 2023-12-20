The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arizona is 8-1-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Alabama is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Crimson Tide's nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.