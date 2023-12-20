The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-7.5) 176.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-7.5) 176.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Arizona is 8-1-0 ATS this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.
  • Alabama is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
  • In the Crimson Tide's nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

