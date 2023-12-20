The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Arizona has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 11th.
  • The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
  • Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).
  • At home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

