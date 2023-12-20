The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Arizona has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 11th.

The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).

At home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

