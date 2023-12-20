The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Arizona has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.

The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.

When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Alabama has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona performed better when playing at home last year, posting 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.

The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).

In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip away from home.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama knocked down fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule