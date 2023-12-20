How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Arizona has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.
- The Wildcats score 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Arizona puts up more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Alabama has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona performed better when playing at home last year, posting 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.
- The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip away from home.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama scored 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama knocked down fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.