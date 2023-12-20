The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 10th.

The 92.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 15.3 more points than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide put up 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.0).

Alabama has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9.0 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored more points at home (89.5 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

The Crimson Tide allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule