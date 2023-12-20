The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.

The Wildcats put up 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Alabama has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).

Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).

Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule