How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
- The Wildcats put up 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
- When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Alabama has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
- Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).
- Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
