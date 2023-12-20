How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
- Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 79th.
- The Wildcats average 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
- When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide score 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (67).
- When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona played better in home games last season, scoring 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game on the road.
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
- Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (69).
- At home, Alabama knocked down 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.