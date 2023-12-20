The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
  • Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 79th.
  • The Wildcats average 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
  • When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide score 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (67).
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona played better in home games last season, scoring 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game on the road.
  • The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
  • Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (69).
  • At home, Alabama knocked down 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

