The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 79th.

The Wildcats average 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide score 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (67).

When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona played better in home games last season, scoring 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game on the road.

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (69).

At home, Alabama knocked down 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule