Wednesday's game at Footprint Center has the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) matching up with the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) at 11:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 86-79 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 176.5 over/under.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Line: Arizona -7.5

Arizona -7.5 Point Total: 176.5

176.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -350, Alabama +260

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (176.5)



Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 8-1-0, and Alabama's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats are 4-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 185 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game with a +233 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 10th in the nation at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's 15.1 more than the 28.8 its opponents average.

Arizona makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (18th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Wildcats' 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 79.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

Arizona has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (250th in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (58th in college basketball).

