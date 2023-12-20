Wednesday's game that pits the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 86-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Arizona. The over/under has been set at 175.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Line: Arizona -7.5

Point Total: 175.5

Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -350, Alabama +260

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (175.5)



Arizona has an 8-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Alabama, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 185 points per game, 9.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +233 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.9 points per game. They're putting up 92.9 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 67 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 15.1 boards on average. It records 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.8 per contest.

Arizona connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats rank eighth in college basketball by averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.7 (252nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

