Wednesday's contest features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) clashing at Footprint Center (on December 20) at 11:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 86-79 victory for Arizona.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-6.8)

Arizona (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Arizona is 8-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 5-4-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Crimson Tide's games have gone over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Arizona grabs 43.9 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 15.1 boards per game.

Arizona connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (20th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Wildcats average 109.7 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.7 (253rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

