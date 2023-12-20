Wednesday's game features the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) matching up at Footprint Center (on December 20) at 11:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 86-79 win for Arizona.

There is no line set for the game.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-6.8)

Arizona (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Arizona's record against the spread this season is 8-1-0, and Alabama's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in four games, while Crimson Tide games have gone over seven times.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +233 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.9 points per game. They're putting up 92.9 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are allowing 67 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

Arizona is 11th in the country at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's 15.1 more than the 28.8 its opponents average.

Arizona makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 38.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.3% from long range.

The Wildcats average 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and give up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (253rd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

