Wednesday's contest features the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) facing off at Footprint Center (on December 20) at 11:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 86-79 win for Arizona.

The matchup has no line set.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Arizona vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 86, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-6.7)

Arizona (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Arizona is 8-1-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 92.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (84th in college basketball). They have a +233 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.9 points per game.

Arizona records 43.9 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 28.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 15.1 boards per game.

Arizona makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Wildcats average 109.7 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 79.1 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.7 (253rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

