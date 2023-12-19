Moda Center is where the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) and Phoenix Suns (14-12) will go head to head on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Durant are players to watch for the Trail Blazers and Suns, respectively.

How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Wizards on Sunday, 112-108. Their leading scorer was Durant with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 28 5 5 1 1 0 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 1 3 Eric Gordon 13 2 1 1 0 2

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant provides the Suns 30.6 points, 6.2 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's averages on the season are 12.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Booker's numbers for the season are 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.8 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Grayson Allen provides the Suns 12.3 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24 5.4 7.2 0.5 0.5 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic 14.9 12 3.9 0.7 1.2 0.7 Kevin Durant 20.2 3.1 4.1 0.5 0.8 1.4 Jordan Goodwin 7.4 5 3.9 0.4 0.2 0.7 Eric Gordon 9.8 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.4 1.9

