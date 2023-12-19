The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (14-12) heading into their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) currently features three players on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 from Moda Center.

The Suns won their last outing 112-108 against the Wizards on Sunday. Kevin Durant put up 28 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Out Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Bradley Beal SG Out Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

