The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (14-12) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 231.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 26 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.

Phoenix has an average point total of 229.3 in its contests this year, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 11-15-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has won 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Suns have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 8 30.8% 115.3 222.9 114 228.6 227.9 Trail Blazers 7 28% 107.6 222.9 114.6 228.6 224.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have two wins against the spread, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 games.

Five of Suns' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has at home (5-10-0).

The Suns score just 0.7 more points per game (115.3) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.6).

Phoenix has an 8-6 record against the spread and an 11-3 record overall when putting up more than 114.6 points.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Suns and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-15 1-3 16-10 Trail Blazers 12-13 8-7 12-13

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Suns Trail Blazers 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 107.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 114 Points Allowed (PG) 114.6 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-7

