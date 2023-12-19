The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (14-12) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Trail Blazers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Suns (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Suns (11-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.3% of the time, 5.7% less often than the Trail Blazers (12-13-0) this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 8-7 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it better (61.5% of the time) than Portland (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 10-7, while the Trail Blazers are 6-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 14th in the NBA with 115.3 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.0 points allowed per game.

With 41.6 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 15th in the league by pulling down 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are dishing out 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix, who is 24th in the league with 14.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

With 12.0 treys per game, the Suns are 20th in the NBA. They have a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 10th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.