Suns vs. Trail Blazers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) will look to stop a four-game home losing skid when taking on the Phoenix Suns (14-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Trail Blazers matchup.
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-7.5)
|231.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Suns (-7.5)
|231.5
|-300
|+245
Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends
- The Suns average 115.3 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 114 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by seven points per game, with a -173 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 114.6 per contest (18th in league).
- The teams combine to score 222.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 228.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered 11 times in 26 chances against the spread this season.
- Portland has covered 12 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kevin Durant
|29.5
|-110
|30.6
|Devin Booker
|28.5
|-110
|28.1
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14.5
|-110
|12.3
|Grayson Allen
|11.5
|+100
|12.3
Suns and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+750
|+360
|-
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
