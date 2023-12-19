The Ottawa Senators (11-15) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (15-13-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+. The Senators have lost four games in a row.

The Coyotes have put up a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 28 goals while conceding 21 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.2% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Coyotes 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-105)

Coyotes (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Senators Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (15-13-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 12 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in five games and they've earned two points (1-4-0) in those contests.

When Arizona has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (3-3-0 record).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in 18 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 6-4-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 6-2-1 (13 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Coyotes finished 9-10-1 in those contests (19 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.03 18th 26th 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 8th 32.5 Shots 26.7 31st 14th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 22nd 17.76% Power Play % 23.08% 11th 30th 72.41% Penalty Kill % 80.21% 15th

Coyotes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

