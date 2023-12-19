Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sunnyside High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walden Grove High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine Catholic High School at Desert Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 19
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
