The Ottawa Senators (11-15) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (15-13-2) on the road on Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won six of the 19 games, or 31.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has entered 19 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 6-13 in those contests.

The Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has played 15 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 87 (23rd) Goals 91 (19th) 89 (12th) Goals Allowed 86 (11th) 19 (20th) Power Play Goals 24 (8th) 24 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Arizona has hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.2 goals.

The Coyotes' 91 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Coyotes have given up 86 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.