Coyotes vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (11-15) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (15-13-2) on the road on Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.
Coyotes vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Senators (-115)
|Coyotes (-105)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have won six of the 19 games, or 31.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Arizona has entered 19 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 6-13 in those contests.
- The Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has played 15 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs Senators Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|87 (23rd)
|Goals
|91 (19th)
|89 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|86 (11th)
|19 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (8th)
|24 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (15th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Arizona has hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.2 goals.
- The Coyotes' 91 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- The Coyotes have given up 86 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +5.
