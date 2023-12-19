Matias Maccelli and Claude Giroux are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes meet the Ottawa Senators at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Senators Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Coyotes (-115)

Coyotes (-115) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: SCRIPPS,ESPN+

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's leading offensive players this season is Clayton Keller, with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:34 per game.

Maccelli has chipped in with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists).

Nick Schmaltz has 20 points for Arizona, via nine goals and 11 assists.

Karel Vejmelka (3-7-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .899% save percentage (39th in league).

Senators Players to Watch

Ottawa's Tim Stutzle has collected 23 assists and six goals in 26 games. That's good for 29 points.

With 24 total points (0.9 per game), including nine goals and 15 assists through 26 games, Giroux is key for Ottawa's offense.

This season, Ottawa's Drake Batherson has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 5-6-0 in 11 games this season, conceding 33 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 234 saves and an .876 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 18th 3.03 Goals Scored 3.35 10th 11th 2.87 Goals Allowed 3.42 26th 31st 26.7 Shots 32.5 8th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 11th 23.08% Power Play % 17.76% 21st 16th 80.21% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 31st

