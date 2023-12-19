The Arizona Coyotes (15-13-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected competitive matchup with the Ottawa Senators (11-15), who have -110 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Senators Betting Trends

Arizona's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.

In the nine times this season the Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-2 in those games.

The Senators have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with five upset wins (35.7%).

Arizona is 9-2 (victorious in 81.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Ottawa has won five of its 14 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.8 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.8 2.1 6 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.6 2.8 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.8 3.5 5 12.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.