Pinal County, Arizona has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Ray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18

7:00 PM AZT on December 18 Location: Kearny, AZ

Kearny, AZ Conference: Tucson North West

Tucson North West How to Stream: Watch Here

Coolidge High School at Sabino High School