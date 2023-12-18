Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Desert View High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Augustine High School at Catalina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Ray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Kearny, AZ
- Conference: Tucson North West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coolidge High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.