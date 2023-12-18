There is high school basketball action in Pima County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Desert View High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18

7:00 PM AZT on December 18 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St Augustine High School at Catalina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18

7:00 PM AZT on December 18 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind at Ray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18

7:00 PM AZT on December 18 Location: Kearny, AZ

Kearny, AZ Conference: Tucson North West

Tucson North West How to Stream: Watch Here

Coolidge High School at Sabino High School