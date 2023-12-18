How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison
- The Lumberjacks' 74.9 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.7 the Waves give up.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Northern Arizona is 6-2.
- Pepperdine has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.9 points.
- The Waves score 14.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Lumberjacks allow (70.6).
- Pepperdine is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
- This year the Waves are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Lumberjacks give up.
- The Lumberjacks' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Waves have conceded.
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Leia Beattie: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
- Olivia Moran: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|UNLV
|L 85-69
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|Pacific
|W 96-65
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|W 92-76
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/30/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
