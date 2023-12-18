The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

  • The Lumberjacks' 74.9 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.7 the Waves give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Northern Arizona is 6-2.
  • Pepperdine has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.9 points.
  • The Waves score 14.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Lumberjacks allow (70.6).
  • Pepperdine is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.6 points.
  • This year the Waves are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Lumberjacks give up.
  • The Lumberjacks' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Waves have conceded.

Northern Arizona Leaders

  • Emily Rodabaugh: 11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
  • Leia Beattie: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
  • Olivia Moran: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 UNLV L 85-69 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/6/2023 Pacific W 96-65 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/9/2023 @ San Francisco W 92-76 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/30/2023 Northern Colorado - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.