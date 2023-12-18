The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

The Lumberjacks' 74.9 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.7 the Waves give up.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Northern Arizona is 6-2.

Pepperdine has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.9 points.

The Waves score 14.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Lumberjacks allow (70.6).

Pepperdine is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.6 points.

This year the Waves are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Lumberjacks give up.

The Lumberjacks' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Waves have conceded.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

11.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Leia Beattie: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Grace Beasley: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Olivia Moran: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Northern Arizona Schedule