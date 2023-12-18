Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) meet the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 8.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ella Brubaker: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Megan Harkey: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
