The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) meet the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Jane Nwaba: 8.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ella Brubaker: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Megan Harkey: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Nwaba: 8.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Melone: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Brubaker: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Harkey: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.