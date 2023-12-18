Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Way Learning Academy at Tri-City Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise Honors High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Preparatory Academy at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Mountain High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 18
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cortez High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
