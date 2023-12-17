Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
WAC Power Rankings
1. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: W 73-68 vs CSU Fullerton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 65-63 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. SFA
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: L 72-47 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: L 96-60 vs Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 110-35 vs Bethesda (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 88-64 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Orleans
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: W 76-65 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 70-39 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: L 57-51 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
