Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 at State Farm Stadium, where they'll face Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup versus the 49ers' secondary, see below.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 73.0 5.6 11 129 7.15

Trey McBride vs. Fred Warner Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride has totaled 56 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (46.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 2,241 passing yards (172.4 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 28th (5.4).

With just 230 points (17.7 per game), the Cardinals are having trouble finding the end zone this season.

Arizona carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.1 times per game (ninth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cardinals pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 39 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense

Fred Warner leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 107 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and nine passes defended.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 16th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,887 (222.1 per game).

The 49ers have conceded the fewest points in the league, 15.8 per game.

San Francisco has given up over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Trey McBride vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Fred Warner Rec. Targets 74 57 Def. Targets Receptions 56 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 610 107 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 46.9 8.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 311 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 2.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

