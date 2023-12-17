Will Trey McBride cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McBride will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

McBride has hauled in 56 passes and leads his squad with 610 yards receiving while scoring two TDs. He has been targeted 74 times.

In two of 13 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey McBride Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0 Week 13 @Steelers 9 8 89 1

Rep Trey McBride with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.