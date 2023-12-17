Arizona Cardinals receiver Trey McBride will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.1 per game.

McBride has a team-best 610-yard year on 56 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 74 occasions, and averages 46.9 yards.

McBride vs. the 49ers

McBride vs the 49ers (since 2021): 3 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 222.1 passing yards the 49ers allow per contest makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the 49ers have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is second in the league in that category.

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-118)

McBride Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this season, McBride has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

McBride has received 17.7% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (74 targets).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (45th in NFL play), picking up 610 yards on 74 passes thrown his way.

In two of 13 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

McBride (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 20.5% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

